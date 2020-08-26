Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Donald J. Listwin Acquires 22,955 Shares

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Donald J. Listwin bought 22,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $458,640.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donald J. Listwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calix alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, Donald J. Listwin bought 15,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. 746,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Calix Inc has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $119.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 257,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 347,769 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 40.1% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,226,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,176,000 after buying an additional 637,239 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,421,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 56,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.37.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.