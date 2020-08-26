Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 6.3%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 2,269,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,172,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The stock has a market cap of $275.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 29.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

