Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Shares of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 11,667,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 626% from the average daily volume of 1,607,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Camber Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.94% of Camber Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

