Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading Down 9.1%

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 504,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 740,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cancer Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 16.14%.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

