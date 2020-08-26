Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the marijuana producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

CGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.16.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSE CGC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. 2,471,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.56. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 418,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Canopy Growth by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,539 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.