Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,038 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 5.8% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 3.54% of Capital One Financial worth $1,011,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.28. 1,791,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,952. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.84 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.