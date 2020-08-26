Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 600,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 117.38% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

