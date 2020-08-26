Casino Betting Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.35 Million (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $5,023.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casino Betting Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00043349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.27 or 0.05573728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Token Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars.

