Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Shares Down 5.1%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 572,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 534,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

The company has a market cap of $375.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Krim acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,756,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery R. Chapin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,344.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

