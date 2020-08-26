Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading 28.4% Higher

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares traded up 28.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.19. 4,181,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,754,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

