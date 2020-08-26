CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, RightBTC, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $462,220.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.91 or 0.05613150 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048512 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

