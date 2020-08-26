Celo (CELO) Price Hits $4.45 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 54.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Celo has a total market cap of $554.41 million and approximately $29.90 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 73.6% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00038762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.01668637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00194362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151474 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

