Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Cap of $353.90 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Celo has a market capitalization of $353.90 million and $9.81 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00024951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00129399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.71 or 0.01699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00193926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00154443 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

