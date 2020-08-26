CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. 3,581,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,497. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. BofA Securities raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

