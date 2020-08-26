Centurion Achieves Market Cap of $17,641.96 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Centurion has a total market cap of $17,641.96 and $56.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centurion has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

