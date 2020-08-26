ChainX (PCX) Hits Market Cap of $57.58 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. ChainX has a market cap of $57.58 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $8.92 or 0.00078397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 46.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.01684485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00194104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,455,750 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.