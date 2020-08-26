Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Get Check Cap alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:CHEK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 1,097,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. Check Cap has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.37.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Check Cap will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.