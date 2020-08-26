Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHMI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

NYSE CHMI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 153,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $161.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 203,312 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,804,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 185.5% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 173,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 112,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

