Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 455.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Chewy comprises about 2.5% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 805.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 642.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.70 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.42.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,633,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,456 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $5,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,354,060 shares of company stock worth $68,074,042. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Nomura increased their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

