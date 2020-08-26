City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,709. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $358.89 million, a PE ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 158,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

