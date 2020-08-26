CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 1,556,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,054,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 272.94% and a negative return on equity of 173.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $26,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $34,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

