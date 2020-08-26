Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,111,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,980,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,816,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,098,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.