Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 99,710 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,710 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $65,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $38,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.47. 2,626,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.94. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $103.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.