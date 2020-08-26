Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $89.08 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 998,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,306 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $89,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,930 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.05.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.13. 6,828,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,147,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.