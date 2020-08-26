Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 772,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $218,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $316.20. 2,886,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553,321. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $316.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

