Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Price Up 24%

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) rose 24% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 1,182,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 224,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 129.06% and a net margin of 7.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Comstock Holding Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

