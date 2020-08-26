Contrasting Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD.B)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Allianz alerts:

This table compares Allianz and Crawford & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $159.47 billion 0.57 $8.86 billion N/A N/A Crawford & Company $1.05 billion 0.38 $12.48 million $0.65 11.40

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford & Company.

Risk and Volatility

Allianz has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 4.73% 8.60% 0.66% Crawford & Company -0.17% 19.15% 3.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allianz and Crawford & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 0 4 2 0 2.33 Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Allianz pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Crawford & Company pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Allianz beats Crawford & Company on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses. It also offers services in the areas of field investigation, catastrophe, evaluation, and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims; and various on-demand inspection, verification, and other task specific field services for businesses and consumers through a mobile platform. Its Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides claims and risk management services; desktop claim adjusting and claims evaluation services; initial loss reporting services for claimants; loss mitigation services, such as medical bill review and case management, and vocational rehabilitation services; and risk management information services, as well as administers trust funds established to pay claims. It offers services for workers' compensation, auto and liability, disability absence and medical management, and accident and health markets. The company's Crawford Specialty Solutions segment offers claims management services related to large and complex losses in various industries, such as commercial property, aviation, forensic accounting, marine and transportation, retail, building and construction, cyber, and energy. It also provides a customer-centric solution for various loss types comprising high-frequency and low-complexity claims, and large complex repairs; and outsourced contractor management services to personal and commercial insurance carriers, and consumer markets. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Crawford & Company was founded in 1941 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.