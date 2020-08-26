CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Analysts expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to report sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60,000.00 and the lowest is $40,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $190,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160,000.00 to $220,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.69 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $10.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 322,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,671. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

