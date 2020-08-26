Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.5% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

COST stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,804. The firm has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $346.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

