Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Coty (NYSE:COTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,254,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,759,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. Coty has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 53.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $45,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.