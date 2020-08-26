CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Cap of $792,994.16

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $792,994.16 and $74,348.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00752870 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005386 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00038306 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00750451 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

