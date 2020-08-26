Craig Ballaron Acquires 5,228 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Craig Ballaron acquired 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at $47,888.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VRCA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 276,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,191. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 489,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.