Craig Ballaron Acquires 5,228 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Craig Ballaron acquired 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at $47,888.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of VRCA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 276,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,191. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
