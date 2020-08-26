CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CRH Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 41,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,680. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

In other news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRHM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CRH Medical by 666.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 669,548 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CRH Medical by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 388,070 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CRH Medical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 99,440 shares during the period.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

