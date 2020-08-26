Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $3,387,300.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $3,387,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $3,092,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $3,102,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 40,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $3,764,800.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 50,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,225,000.00.

Crowdstrike stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $119.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

