CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $50,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 103.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,672,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,514,000 after purchasing an additional 106,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.97. 1,826,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,160. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

