CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,921 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $584,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,672,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,514,000 after buying an additional 106,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,684,560. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $160.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

