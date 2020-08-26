Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits Market Cap of $567,206.91

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001819 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $567,206.91 and approximately $1,225.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

