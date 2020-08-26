Crystal Clear (CCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Crystal Clear has a total market cap of $5,858.82 and $4.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crystal Clear token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, Crystal Clear has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00129467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.52 or 0.01699930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00193346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00154744 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal . The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken . The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

