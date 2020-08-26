CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in CSX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in CSX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.41. 2,816,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,935. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

