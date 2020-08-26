Curecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $7,233.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00512309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002868 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,638,922 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

