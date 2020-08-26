Cutler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cutler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.1% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 959,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 827,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,886 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,858,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,755,043. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

