CyberMiles Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and $1.98 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00512981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00072556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,489.24 or 1.00924053 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000797 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.