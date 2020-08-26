Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Up 9.4%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.18. 348,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 212,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $186.51 million, a P/E ratio of 209.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.08%.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,739.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Daktronics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Daktronics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Daktronics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

