Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Up 9.4%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.18. 348,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 212,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $186.51 million, a P/E ratio of 209.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.08%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Daktronics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Daktronics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Daktronics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.
About Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
