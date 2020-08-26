Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 109,364 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,364 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $62,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. 2,056,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,284. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.60.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.