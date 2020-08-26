Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 166,657 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,657 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.19% of Johnson Controls International worth $49,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 37.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 654,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 61.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. 4,692,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,099,631. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

