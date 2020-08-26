Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 362,569 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,059,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies comprises 0.5% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 11.70% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $93,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,019,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after buying an additional 1,304,841 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,060,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 181,959 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,849 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,482,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,394,000 after purchasing an additional 141,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOLI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of HOLI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 241,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,556. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

