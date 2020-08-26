Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 38,650 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ PEAK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. 2,401,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,643. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

