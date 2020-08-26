Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 4,930 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.11% of Eaton worth $36,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eaton by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after buying an additional 70,940 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Eaton by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.75. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,558 shares of company stock worth $11,806,577. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

