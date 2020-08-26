Davis Selected Advisers Boosts Stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,598,386 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 269,678 shares during the period. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son makes up about 0.5% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 6.69% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $87,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 154,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

