Davis Selected Advisers Grows Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Cigna worth $60,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $36,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

NYSE:CI traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $31,370,660.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

